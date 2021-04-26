Board approves list of graduating seniors

JACKSON CENTER — Forty-five seniors at Jackson Center Local Schools received approval from the board of education for their participation in graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. The board approved the resolution during its April 19 meeting

The board accepted the recommendation of the administration for school sponsored summer overnight experiences such as multiple day, summer team basketball camps where the teams stay at the location of the camp.

Superintendent Bill Reichert updated the board that work was being done on the baseball and softball fields and further research was being conducted on improving the acoustics in the junior high gym.

Grades 4-12 Principal Jeff Reese updated the board on graduation plans being spearheaded by Susie Harris with efforts to include as many traditional aspects of the ceremony as possible. Other highlights include having the parents in for breakfast the week of graduation and keeping the live-streamed parade around town immediately following.

K-3 Principal Ginger Heuker updated the board on activities occurring in preparation for the last weeks of school and final day as the majority of testing is drawing to a close.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the financial report as presented. The refunding of a portion of the 2001 bonds is scheduled to close on April 29. Andover Bank was the winning investor with a bid of 1.22%. The first test parallel payroll was completed as work continues on the integration of new accounting and payroll management systems. Revenues and expenses continue trending on a path which should result in a net positive position at fiscal year end.

• Entered executive session to discuss the employment of public employees and upcoming negotiations.

• Employed Callie Keplinger as a fourth/fifth grade science teacher.

• Authorized the superintendent to hire part time seasonal maintenance workers

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7 p.m.