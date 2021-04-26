Man sentenced to 34 months in prison

SIDNEY – A man was sentenced to almost three years in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on drug trafficking charges.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Jesse Fitzgerald, 38, to 34 months in prison on charges of attempted trafficking in drugs and trafficking in drugs, both of which are fourth degree felonies. He was granted credit for 13 days served in the Shelby County Jail.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, was amended to attempted trafficking in drugs. Also, charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both of which are fifth degree felonies, were dismissed.

Fitzgerald was sentenced to 17 months in prison on both the attempted trafficking in drugs and trafficking in drugs charges. He will serve the terms consecutively, meaning one after the other.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Fitzgerald will be required to serve up to three years of probation. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

In other actions:

• Travis Lee Johnson, 33, of Sidney, was sentenced to 22 months in prison on charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was granted credit for 18 days served in jail.

As part of a plea deal, Johnson pleaded guilty to two charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both of which are fifth degree felonies. Two additional charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, also fifth degree felonies, were dismissed.

Johnson was sentenced to 11 months in prison on both charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He will serve the terms consecutively, meaning one after the other.

After his release from prison, Johnson will serve five years of probation. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Yolanda K. Bidwell, 33, of Botkins, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on charges of trafficking in drugs and attempted failure to appear.

As part of a plea deal, Bidwell pleaded guilty to two charges of trafficking in drugs, both of which are fifth degree felonies. Two other charges of trafficking in drugs, also fifth degree felonies, were dismissed.

Bidwell was sentenced to 11 months in prison on each of the two charges. She will serve the terms concurrently, meaning at the same time. She was granted credit for 29 days served in jail.

Bidwell also was sentenced to six months in prison on an amended charge of attempted failure to appear, a fifth degree felony. Bidwell, who previously was charged with failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge March 1. She was granted credit for five days served in jail.

Bidwell’s six month sentence for attempted failure to appear will be served consecutively to her drug trafficking charges, meaning she will serve one after the other.

After her prison term, Bidwell will serve up to three years of probation. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Christian M. Manor, 27, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both of which are fifth degree felonies, were dismissed.

After his prison term, Manor will be required to serve up to three years of probation. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

Manor was granted credit for six days served in jail.

• Tiffany A. Fugate, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, a charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, was dismissed.

Along with probation, Fugate was ordered to obtain her GED diploma, successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility, successfully complete a sober living program and pay court costs and supervision fees.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

