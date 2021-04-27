Local band Zack Attack to kick off Piqua Arts Council’s Musicians’ Benefit Concert

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council will host their Musicians’ Benefit Concerts this year, which will raise more than $100,000 to support the musicians of Miami and Montgomery Counties who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The first concert of the video concert series premieres Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. with a performance from Zack Attack. The group performs R&B, Rock, Hip-Hop, Pop, and Alternative music. They are a throwback party band, who bring back hits from the 90s and more. Zack Attack always brings their highest energy to shows musically and visually, as well as keeping it in the atmosphere.

“When selecting bands for the series, I knew we needed the highest quality of musicians and I wanted music people to be able to sing along with or dance to,” Piqua Arts Council’s Executive Director Jordan Knepper said. “We specifically chose Zack Attack because we knew their over-the-top energy would come through on camera.”

These concerts will be hosted virtually on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook and Youtube pages, Indian Nation Station’s Youtube page and Piqua Channel 5 and will premiere at 7 p.m. every Friday, starting April 30 and ending June 4. All funds raised for the Musicians’ Benefit Concerts will go directly to the bands.

To donate to local musicians, visit https://piquaartscouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert.

Anyone and any business or organization can support the cause by becoming a sponsor for the event as an executive producer, producer, director or cast member and receive promotional benefits that range from listings in the opening and closing credits, to a logo in the Piqua Arts Council Newsletter, to a 30 second commercial; or donate freely. One hundred percent of sponsorship dollars raised go straight to musicians.

The Musicians’ Benefit Concert videos were paid for by grants from The Piqua Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and Neil’s A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation. Our official media partners are the Indian Nation Station, WPTW Classic Hits, Miami Valley Today, Troy Public Access TV, Power 107.1 and WYSO out of Yellowsprings.