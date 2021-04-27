Grand Lake Pediatrics offering free bike helmet safety event May 15

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Pediatrics will be distributing bike helmets to the community and providing education on the importance of wearing a helmet on Saturday, May 15, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held at the Grand Lake Health System Medical Office Building located at 1140 S. Knoxville Avenue St. Marys. The St. Marys Police Department will also be present to educate on bike safety.

The Ohio American Association of Pediatrics are providing the bike helmets in recognition of Bike Helmet Safety Awareness Month during May.

Head injury is the most common cause of death and serious disability in bicycle-related crashes. Among the survivors of nonfatal head injuries, the effects of them can be profound, disabling, and long-lasting. Recent studies show more than 40 percent of all deaths from bicycle-related head injury were among persons younger than 15 years of age. More than 75 percent of the persons treated in emergency rooms for bicycle-related head injury were also under 15.

Free bike helmets will be provided to pre-registered participants. One hundred and eight helmets will be available in various sizes: small (ages 3 to 6); medium (ages 6 to 10); and large (ages 11+).

To register, contact Janine Axe, Grand Lake Pediatrics, by email at jaaxe@jtdmh.org or by calling 419-394-3387 ext. 1146.