“Eagles” to take stage at theatre

SIDNEY – Live in-person events are returning to the Historic Sidney Theatre with The Emerson Climate Technologies Performance Series presentation of Best of the Eagles on May 21. The group will be performing all the classic Eagles hits from the ’70s and ’80s, featuring five unique lead singers. The concert on May 21 will offer two show times – one from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the other from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Best of the Eagles (BOTE) is the most exact interpretation of the music of the Eagles in America, bar none. Each member mirrors his counterpart in the Eagles instrumentally and vocally. However, this is no simple copy band or impersonator act but rather a group of excellent musicians who expertly and authentically recreate the songs, the music, the vocals and the magical aura of one of America’s greatest rock bands. The band has sold out many venues throughout the East Coast and Midwest including the 1700 Count Basie Theater in New Jersey, The Gateway and Ike’s Hall at West Point in New York, The Academy Center for the Arts in Virginia, The Tibbits Opera House in Michigan, The Alhambra Theater in Florida and so many others.

Tickets are $35 each through www.sidneytheatre.org, while tickets purchased in person, over the phone, or on the day of the event are $40 each. Beer, wine and spirits will be available for sale as well as standard concession offerings.

Proceeds will support Raise the Roof for the Arts and the Historic Sidney Theatre. Capacity is extremely limited due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.