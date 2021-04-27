Signage request put on hold

NEW BREMEN – A 30 minute discussion during the New Bremen Council meeting Monday night resulted in little progress on signage for the Lockkeeper’s House. But definite answers came about the major leaks at the pool.

Members of the local historical society are seeking to post a sign on the historical recreation of the building that housed the lockkeeper and his family along the banks of the Miami Erie Canal in downtown New Bremen.

Mayor Bob Parker said it was his understanding the building was never meant to be signed, since it would detract from the historical design. Former Council member John Schwartz agreed, saying a sign was not appropriate on the building itself. Historical members expressed concerns that a lack of signage would make the building hard to locate. The issue was sent back to committee and it was agreed that inquiries would be made to add more signage along the streets and at corporation limits about the location of the Lockkeepers House. Parker said they were looking for a resolution that satisfied everyone.

In other news, Parker said Village Administrator Brent Richter reported they had found the reason for the municipal pool’s massive water loss last summer. The problem was the drainage pipes and and under the pool had never been properly glued together by the original contractor, Astro Pools, when the pool was built in the late 1990’s. Parker explained that since the pool construction was done in the cold months of January, the glue used by the contractor did not attach the drainage pipes together properly. The $105,200 repair project now being done by Shinn Brothers is also replacing the old piping for heavier duty pipes.

Additionally, Parker said they intended to put out for bids a project to build a new bike path, now that they had received the deed for old canal lands through town.

Council approved a second reading of an ordinance to allow NKTelco to place a transmitter at the top of a water tower so that the company could offer wider access to WiFi in and around the village. It was reported that the transmitter would only use 7 watts of power.

Passed by emergency was an ordinance objecting to the passage of Sub-House Bill 157 which would defer village income taxes of New Bremen business employees working out of town.

In relation to HB 157, Parker said he and fiscal officer Amy Speelman spoke to House Rep. Susan Manchester about their concerns over the loss of village income. They also said they hoped the Ohio Legislature could change the piecemeal approach to collecting local taxes. Manchester said she would take their concerns back to the House.

Council tabled two ordinances, both concerned with Behind The Meter regulations which concern new solar power installations at homes and businesses. Tabled was the first reading of an ordinance amending building regulations in regards to where solar collection units can be installed. The other ordinance tabled was a third reading of an ordinance concerning how the solar collection units would be connected to the village’s current electrical grid system.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

