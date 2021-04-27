ODJFS warns unemployment claimants about scams

COLUMBUS –Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director Matt Damschroder is alerting the public of fake websites that closely mirror the agency’s official website that are attempts to steal personal and banking information. The addresses of the fake websites in question are: unemployment-ohio-gov.com and ohio-gov.cn.

“We know that individuals are receiving text messages and emails that link to these phony websites. It’s important to pay attention to know whether they are legitimate,” said Damschroder. “Please look closely before clicking sites that look like the real deal but aren’t.”

Account security is a top priority for the State of Ohio. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost informed ODJFS about the fake site, unemployment-ohio-gov.com. Their review found that a Russian server houses the website, using a Chinese domain name. Customers alerted ODJFS to the illegitimate site ohio-gov.cn.

To avoid potential fraud Ohioans should:

• Ignore all unsolicited text messages and never click on hyperlinks in emails or text messages that look suspicious.

• Log in each week to your account and review personal information such as physical address, email address, and banking information.

• Remember that ODJFS will not contact you to ask for your username or password.

If individuals notice a change in their account information, they should:

• Report immediately by calling 833-658-0394. ODJFS will then work with you to verify your identity and provide you with next steps, such as changing your Personal Identification Number (PIN) and reporting the theft to law enforcement.

ODJFS continues to work closely with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General and the FBI’s Cyber Crime Unit to shut down fraudulent activities and identify and apprehend criminals.