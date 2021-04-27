Report of possible discharge of gun

A Sidney Police Sergeant looks for possible spent bullet casings in the parking lot of Sidney First United Methodist Church around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. There was a report of a man who may have discharged a gun in the area. This has not yet been verified.
A Sidney Police Sergeant looks for possible spent bullet casings in the parking lot of Sidney First United Methodist Church around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. There was a report of a man who may have discharged a gun in the area. This has not yet been verified.