Report of possible discharge of gun

A Sidney Police Sergeant looks for possible spent bullet casings in the parking lot of Sidney First United Methodist Church around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. There was a report of a man who may have discharged a gun in the area. This has not yet been verified.

A Sidney Police Sergeant looks for possible spent bullet casings in the parking lot of Sidney First United Methodist Church around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. There was a report of a man who may have discharged a gun in the area. This has not yet been verified. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_SDN042921PossibleGun.jpg A Sidney Police Sergeant looks for possible spent bullet casings in the parking lot of Sidney First United Methodist Church around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. There was a report of a man who may have discharged a gun in the area. This has not yet been verified. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News