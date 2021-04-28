Police log

TUESDAY

-8:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. Walls and sidewalks were reported damaged at Emerson Elementary School on Campbell Road. The damage is set at $200.

-1:24 p.m.: assault. Alleged assaults were investigated by police.

-11:21 a.m.: warrant. William Joseph Stamper Jr., 43, of Kettering, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:51 a.m.: criminal damaging. Kenneth Virgil Wilson, 54, at large, was arrested on criminal damaging charges.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:01 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-7:44 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-4:41 p.m.: grass fire. Firefighters responded to a grass fire.

-11:21 a.m. to 8:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls; one was for mutual aid and another was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

