New Bremen to fund swimming pool repairs

NEW BREMEN – Despite failing to obtain a state of Ohio grant, the New Bremen Council agreed at its meeting Monday, April 12, that repairs would continue on the municipal pool.

Village Administrator Brent Richter reported they had not been successful in getting a $70,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant program. The money would have been used to defray the cost of a $105,200 project being done by Shinn Brothers of Celina to replace the various drain pipes around and under the municipal pool. As a result, the village will continue to use their own funds.

Although a second reading was approved for installation of signage on the Lockkeepers House in downtown New Bremen, Mayor Robert Parker said he was disappointed that a survey by the Historical Society had not included the option to have no sign at all. At this point, the local historical society is seeking to place either a 14- or 16-inch sign on the building by the canal and there has been debate about whether signage should be allowed. Parker also said he felt that any signage used should match the plaque-style signage at other locations around town.

Council also approved a first reading of a resolution to sign a transmission lease agreement with NK Telco to install a transmitter atop the water town on Gilbert Street. NK Telco is seeking to provide WiFi access in and out of town.

Tabled was a third and final reading of a Behind The Meter ordinance defining how solar energy would be accommodated by the village.

Approved by a third reading of the Anthem Medical Insurance policy for village employees.

Parker reminded everyone the Village Garage Sale is this weekend, April 16 and 17. Also, the village big item pickup will be two weeks later, on May 1 until noon.

It was also decided since most council members had been vaccinated for COVID, council would resume meeting in their chambers in the administrative building at their next meeting. They had been meeting for several months in a larger space in the safety department to allow more social distancing.

Council then adjourned to executive session but no action was taken.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

