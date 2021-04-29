Council OKs outdoor dining downtown on public sidewalks

SIDNEY — Seasonal, outdoor dining on public sidewalks in the nine block downtown area is now permitted.

The Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance during its teleconference meeting Monday evening allowing the change, subject to numerous provisions. Public Works Director Jon Crusey outlined the following guidelines to regulate the use of the downtown sidewalks for outdoor dining:

• A minimum of 5-feet of pedestrian walkway unobstructed by any obstacle (such as a tree, pole, post, sign, planter, trash receptacle, etc.) between the curb and the outdoor seating area, or between the building and the outdoor seating area).

• Seating area shall not obstruct ingress/egress from any building or business and shall not block access to waste collection receptacles, hydrants, alleys, manhole covers, or fire suppression/protection systems.

• Tables and chairs shall be weather resistant and maintained in a good condition. They should be made of durable material such as metal, wood, or durable plastic, and kept clean and free of debris.

• The tables and chairs shall be secured against wind and theft.

• Seating area may be delineated by use of temporary barriers such as cordons or railings.

• The tables and chairs shall be in front of the business they are intended to serve and shall not extend onto other business fronts.

• Alcoholic beverages may only be served or removed from the premises in conformance with Ohio Liquor Control Commission requirements and Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) regulations.

• Insurance coverage is required by permittee. The permittee shall maintain commercial general liability insurance against claims for injuries to persons or damages to property which may arise from or in connection with the permittee’s activities pursuant to the permit. Coverage shall be at least as broad … with limits no less than $1 million per occurrence.

• Liquor liability: If the permittee will be supplying alcoholic beverages, the general liability insurance shall include host liquor liability coverage. If permittee intends to sell alcohol either the permittee or vendor providing the alcohol for sale must have a valid liquor sales license and liquor liability insurance covering the sale of alcohol.

• The policy(ies) shall cover the city of Sidney officers, officials, employees, and volunteers as additional insureds with respect to liability arising out of the permitted activities.

Each insurance policy required shall not be canceled, except with notice to the city of Sidney. Upon issuance of the permit, and each July 1 during the term of the permit, permittee shall furnish the city with a certificate of insurance verifying compliance with requirements.

City Council also adopted two additional ordinances listed below:

• To amend a section of the codified ordinances regarding wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) charges for excessive loads from industrial users. Current rates are $0.52/lb. for total suspended solids (TSS) and $0.188/lb. for chemical oxygen demand (COD). Based on operating costs and loadings at the WWTP, the proposed rates beginning July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023 are $0.587 for TSS and $0.22 for COD.

• To name the Heritage Manor subdivision park “Heritage Manor Park” and amend a codified ordinance sub-section to include the newly dedicated park property.

These ordinances will return to council for further consideration on May 10.

Also Monday, City Council was introduced to two ordinances to authorize supplemental appropriations, and to enact a supplement to the city of Sidney’s Code of Ordinances.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

