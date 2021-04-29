Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:01 p.m.: theft — without consent. An Amazon package, valued at $30, was reported stolen at a property in the 2300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:26 p.m.: violate protection order. A protection order was reported violated in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-10:14 a.m.: arson. Police investigated an arson after a wooden over look structure was reported burned in the 400 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

Crashes

Roger Wayne Bonnett, 73, of Englewood, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:01 p.m.

Bonnett was traveling northbound on state Route 47 in the right lane approaching Poplar Street when he attempted to make a left turn from the right lane on a one-way street onto Poplar Street and hit the northbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Lisa G. Masteller, 57, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

