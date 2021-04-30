Stress buster workshop set for May 18

SIDNEY — The Area Agency on Aging will host a free workshop titled “Humor as a Stress Buster” from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

Throughout the workshop, participants will learn:

• Ways to reduce the negative effects of stress;

• Boost the immune system;

• Increase attention, concentration, and memory skills;

• And improve communication plus build relationships.

Humor as a Stress Buster will be presented by Kathy Kilpatrick, who is a speech pathologist focused on geriatric life-enhancement. Registration is requested by May 17 on the Agency website, https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/, or by contacting Kelsey Haus at khaus@info4seniors.org or 937-341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date.