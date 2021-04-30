Minster hires new football coach

MINSTER – Following approval by the Minster Board of Education at a special meeting Friday morning, Seth Whiting is now the head football coach at Minster High School. He will also serve as an intervention specialist and weight room monitor.

The board also accepted the resignation of Bret Buchanan, high school intervention specialist, effective the end of the 2020-21 school year

Whiting was formerly with Alliance City Schools and had a record of 30-23 with four playoff appearances during his five seasons with the Aviators. The Aviators won 19 consecutive league games under Whiting from 2017-19, winning league titles each season. His overall head-coaching record is 51-42. He is a graduate of Baldwin-Wallace College, with a masters from Walsh University.

He replaces Geron Stokes, who guided Minster to 71 wins and a pair of state championships and two state runner-up finishes over eight seasons . He left to become the head coach at Dublin Coffman.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.