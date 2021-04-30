Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate at highest point since February

SIDNEY – Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate is the highest its been since mid-February.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 125.5 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 82.3 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week. This is the first time Shelby County has reported more than 125 cases per 100,000 residents since Feb. 11.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 155.6 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 185.8 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,648 cases of COVID-19 with 152 hospitalizations and 93 deaths during the pandemic. Two new hospitalizations and one new death were reported since last week.

There are 4,443 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 112 active cases – up from the 101 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,070,771 cases of COVID-19 with 56,272 hospitalizations, 7,772 intensive care admissions and 19,188 resident deaths.

Ohio had 1,786 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 1,770 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 127 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 116, and intensive care admissions are down with 12 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 13.

In Shelby County, 12,254 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 25.22% of the population and up 254 people since last week. Statewide, 4,658,250 people have been vaccinated, which is 39.85% of the population. All Americans 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

