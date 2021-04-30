Miss Chick pageant registration open for 2021 Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — The annual Poultry Days festival is accepting applications for this years’ Miss Chick pageant.

The preliminaries will be held virtually on Friday, June 11, at noon and the finals will be held on festival grounds Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m. in the former high school gymnasium. The contest is open to females 16 years of age by June 11, 2021, and no older that 19 years of age; the contest is limited to high school underclassmen and 2021 graduates. Contestants must reside in Darke County or a contiguous county such as Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph and Wayne counties. Registation is open at VersaillesPoultryDays.com.

Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at local festivals. The court also participates in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Wounded Warrior Project, or conducts events like Confident Chicks; a program created to inspire and uplift young women.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000; first runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $400; and second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $200.

Applicants require a business or club sponsor. Early applicants will receive a discounted entry fee of $5 payable by the sponsor or contestant. The early application deadline for entries will be May 15, 2021. After this date contestants will be subject to a $10 entrance fee. Final deadline for entries is May 31, 2021. Email MissChick.vpd@gmail.com with any questions.

Contestants will be judged on appearance; clothing; poise, ability to speak, platform presence; and personal interview. Each portion accounts for 25 percent of the contestant’s overall score.