Learning the importance of trees

Parker Maltinsky, 10, of Minster, son of Kim and Paul Maltinsky, shovels soil around a blue spruce during an Arbor Day planting ceremony held by the Minster 4th grade class at Four Seasons Recreational Park on Friday, April 30. The students each had a chance to help shovel dirt and were then given the seedling of an oak tree. Village of Minster Parks and Recreation Superintendent Ryan Geise talked to the students and helped them plant the blue spruce.

