On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers, or virtually, and others welcome to also join virtually.

The board will discuss the following:

• Pickle Ball-with Officer Jeremy Lorenzo

• Story Walk-collaborative effort with Amos Memorial Public Library- with April Osborne

• Brinkley Pavilion update

• Custenborder play structure

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Council will receive a presentation on the virtual capital projects tour.

There will be a discussion on the recommendation of Non-Traditional Vehicle Use Ad Hoc Committee.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, May 17, 2021, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.