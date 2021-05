People huddle under blankets for warmth as they watch Godzilla vs Kong at the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In on Saturday, May 1. Tom and Jerry The Movie was also played during the season opening which was Friday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News