Sidney man sentenced to 14 years in prison

SIDNEY – A 39-year-old Sidney man who was convicted of two counts of rape by a jury in Shelby County Common Pleas Court was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Joshua L. Scott was convicted in March of raping a girl who at the time was between the ages of 13 and 15, crimes prosecutors said occurred between Jan. 1, 2004, and April 27, 2008.

The rape accusations came to light in 2019 during a separate investigation, Sidney Police Department Capt. Jerry Tangeman testified during Scott’s trial. After hearing about the allegations, he approached the woman, and she then agreed to cooperate with police.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Scott to serve seven years in prison on each count of rape, both of which are first degree felonies. Scott will serve the sentences consecutively, meaning one after the other. He was granted credit for two days served in jail.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Scott will serve five years of probation. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

Scott will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender, the highest classification, with in-person verification every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Defendant Joshua L. Scott, right, talks with his lawyer, Laura Waymire, during a break in his trial on March 18. Scott was convicted of two counts of rape in Shelby County Common Pleas Court and sentenced to 14 years in prison. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN031921RapeCase.jpg Defendant Joshua L. Scott, right, talks with his lawyer, Laura Waymire, during a break in his trial on March 18. Scott was convicted of two counts of rape in Shelby County Common Pleas Court and sentenced to 14 years in prison. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.