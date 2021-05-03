Relay for Life returns Aug. 6

SIDNEY — They’re back!

It’s been two years since participants and survivors walked in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life to raise money for a cure. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning stages for the 2021 event are underway, said Deb Kaufman, co-chair. This year’s Relay for Life will be held Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 11 p.m. on courtsquare in downtown Sidney. The theme is “Relay for Life 2021 – We’re Back for You.” Teams will be able to decorate their space however they want, said Kaufman.

The teams will be set up on Poplar Street,” said Kaufman. “The luminaries will be set up on the wall surrounding the courthouse.”

The survivor’s lap will begin at 5:45 p.m., she said. The survivor’s dinner and T-shirts is being sponsored by Wilson Health.

The luminaries will be lit at 9 p.m. and closing ceremonies will begin at 10:45 p.m.

Instead of an auction, this year’s relay will feature a Chinese raffle. Each participating team will donate an item for the raffle. A person will purchase tickets and place the tickets in the bucket of the item or items they want to win. Each team will receive a monetary donation to their total based on the number of tickets placed in the bucket.

A team captain meeting will be held Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at Deam Park in Sidney. If the team captain can’t attend the meeting, another team member should attend. Anyone planning to form a team should also attend.

For more information about the captain’s meeting, survivor’s lap or the purchase of liminaries should contact Kaufman at kaufmd1@yahoo.com or 937-726-3647.