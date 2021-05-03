Gateway Arts Council announces scholarships

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council is honored to announce, thanks to the Komminsk Family Fund, scholarships are available to the Ohio Northern Summer Music Camp. This camp will be held from June 21-25, 2021. Students in grades 7 through 12 from Auglaize and Shelby counties, especially Botkins, Sidney, New Bremen, Wapakoneta, Anna and New Knoxville are available to apply. The funds would provide at least 50% of the cost of the camp. Applications are due May 20, 2021.

Gateway believes that every child should have access to affordable music experiences. The benefits are enormous and plentiful. Education and exposure to music develop sophisticated cognitive learning skills, aids in mathematical understanding, and develop better reading skills. It also helps brain development, academic achievement and personal enrichment. Participation in music is a great way to build lifelong friendships.

For information about the scholarship, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or ellen@gatewayartscouncil.org.