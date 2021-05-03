H-H teachers, BOE agree to new contract

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education and the Hardin-Houston Education Association agreed to a two-year negotiated contract during a special meeting held April 27. Teachers will receive a 2% raise and associated step movement per the salary schedule for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

The board also accepted the resignation due to retirement, of teacher Dave Reister, with appreciation for his 38 years of devoted service to the Hardin-Houston Local School District.

It accepted the resignation, with regret, of bus aide Carol “Kay” Couchot.