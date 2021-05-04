Welcoming the warmth, holidays

May is here! Summer is just around the corner! How are you planning on welcoming in the warmer weather this month?

There are so many things to do! Mother’s Day is just a few days away. Have you gotten your mom, mother-in-law or grandmother something yet? Husbands, don’t forget something nice for your wife! If you are looking for a last minute gift or just something to do on Saturday, May 8, I would like to invite you to the Vendor Fair/Open House at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County! It begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Come down and visit the vendors, find a gift for mom and tour the Center. You might just win a door prize!

May also brings opportunities for picnics in the park! When my boys were young we would go to the Root Beer Stand, get some hotdogs and of course, root beer floats! I would spread out a blanket in a shady area of Tawawa Park next to one of their favorite playgrounds and we would eat our goodies. After eating, they would play as I watched and read a book.

Spring sports are winding down but summer baseball and softball at Custenborder will be starting soon, if it hasn’t already. I am a bit out of that loop of information since my boys are now grown. Perhaps when grandchildren come around I will be spending my days at the ball field again.

We have some wonderful parks that you can enjoy a leisurely walk or a picnic under the shade trees. Get your fishing license and try your luck, you might just catch something! I will admit that I catch my fish at the seafood restaurant, I don’t have the patience for fishing! If I throw in my hook and nothing bites in about 10 minutes I am headed to Red Lobster.

The big finale of May is Memorial Day. It is one of my favorite holidays and I have many great memories of family celebrations over the years. My father was a WWII Navy Vet, so he raised all of us to have a huge respect for the flag, military and our country. I was so proud of myself when I was in Kindergarten when the teacher asked who knew the Pledge of Allegiance and I could raise my hand! Daddy had taught it to me at a young age.

Memorial Day is a time when we all remember, reflect and honor all military members, both past and present. My family has a strong military influence with my father, brother, brother-in-law and nephew having served in the U.S. Navy; my father-in-law and another nephew served in the U.S. Army. I have what you would call a “soft spot” in my heart for all Veterans and I appreciate all that they and their families have sacrificed over the years.

This year, as you are enjoying time with family and friends at picnics and other celebrations, be sure to thank those Veterans. Shake the hand of an active duty military member.

I hope you stop in at the Vendor Fair/Open House. Until I see you at the Center,

Have a Blessed Day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

