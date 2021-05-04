Reappraisal of properties underway

SIDNEY — Shelby County Auditor Amy L. Berning has begun the process of a state mandated reappraisal of all properties.

There will be appraisers visiting properties throughout the county through the end of 2021. These individuals will be working on behalf of the Shelby County Auditor’s Office, but are employed by the Auditor’s appraisal company, Appraisal Research Corporation. They will be identified with badges, safety vests, and car signs.

Prior to the appraisers’ visit, a letter from the auditor’s office will be sent to each residential and agricultural property owner. The letter will request verification of property information and serve as a notice that appraisers will soon be in the area.

Returning the request for information will assist the auditor in ensuring the accuracy of property characteristics. New values resulting from the reappraisal will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, and will be payable on the 2024 tax bills.

Questions should be directed to the Shelby County Auditor’s Office at 937-498-7202, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Friday.