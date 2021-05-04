Community calendar

THURSDAY, MAY 6

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, MAY 10

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room located at 809 W. Main St., Coldwater. At the May meeting, Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated with the First Annual Taco Night. Tacos with all of the trimmings will be served. In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In May, the group will be going out to eat at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood. For more information, please call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830, or email rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice hosts an adult grief support group from May 11 to June 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Health Professional Building Medical Office Lobby Main Level, in Sidney. Masking is required and social distancing will be observed. Registration is required by April 30.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.