JC holds triennial mock crash

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Police and Jackson Center Schools (JCS) teamed up to hold its triennial mock crash on Wednesday, April 28.

The purpose of the event was to impact students to the dangers of being involved with an alcohol or distracted driving related crash, said Jackson Center Police Chief Chuck Wirick’s press release.

“The emphasis of the program is to show the students what happens to the victims if they are involved in a serious injury or fatal crash. We are taught what to do to avoid a crash and what happens after a crash. This program shows the students the actions that take place in real time if they are involved in an alcohol or distracted driving related crash,” the release said.

Students observed what goes into rescuing the victims, caring for the deceased, investigating the crash and arresting the person that was responsible for this tragic event.

“The Jackson Center Police Department would like to personally thank the Jackson Center Fire Department, Anna Rescue, CareFlight, Anna Police, Botkins Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Homes, Wren’s Towing and Recovery and Springhills Auto Wrecking,” Wirick said in the release. “We would be remiss if we did not extend a special thanks to the event speaker Laura Cruea, also the student actors Mikayla Hensley, Madison Halker, Claire Willoby, Kiele Suttles and Ian Platfoot.”