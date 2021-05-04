Getting ready to plant

Tony McAlexander, left, of Rosewood, purchases some seed potatoes and cabbage plants from Bruce Kuck, of Quincy, at the Ginn Grain Co. on Tuesday, May 4. A popular planting time in Ohio is the end of May to reduce the risk of a late frost damaging the young plants.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News