125 Years

May 5, 1896

Arthur Knauer, who gave an exhibition of fancy club swinging at the Lady Minstrel entertainment last week, has arranged to open a ladies’ club–swinging class in the room of the Sidney Athletic Club tonight.

———

Complaint has been made to the authorities about fast driving on South Main and Ohio avenues. The persons who have been in the habit of doing this fast driving are requested to stop it or the ordinance against fast driving will be enforced.

100 Years

May 5, 1921

The Palmisano Bakery on the south side of the square has started the erection of an addition to the bakery at the rear of the Cianciola fruit store. After the addition is completed, the output of the bakery will be almost doubled. Included in the equipment to be installed is a cake and cookie oven.

———

W.J. Meyer, of Anna, Republican, and Ira D. Killian, Sidney, Democrat, have been appointed as members of the Shelby County Board of Elections by the secretary of state. They succeed Arch Fridley, of Anna, Republican, and Clem A. Crusey, Sidney, Democrat.

75 Years

May 5, 1946

Miss Mary Lauterbur was elected president of the Sidney Altrusa club, when members met last evening in the home of Miss Virginia Oldham. Serving with her will be: Mrs. Frank Amann, vice president; Miss Miriam Ginn, secretary; Miss Virginia Oldham, treasurer.

———

Reports from Washington today indicate the government is considering removal of prior controls on meat as a step against black market operations which have curtailed seriously the nation’s supplies.

———

Shelby county’s financial status is in good standing, according to a report today from commissioners C.K. Pruden, S.A. Griffis and Fred Middleton. As of Apr. 30, balances in the respective funds were: general, $50,199; auto and gas, $31,605; relief, $39,999; and $50,000 in interest-bearing government bonds.

50 Years

May 5, 1971

NEW BREMEN – a new 750-gallon pumper with a 1,000-gallon tank arrived in New Bremen this week for the New Bremen-German township fire department. The cost of approximately $22,500 is paid for by the village and the township on a 2-1 basis.

———

Ronald Joseph Borchers, a freshman at Miami University, Oxford, was recently initiated into the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Borchers, R.R. 1, Houston. Mr. Borchers is majoring in accounting at the university.

25 Years

May 5, 1996

ANNA – Paul and Janis Workman have discovered the best place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day – Ireland. After all, the observance is named for the patron saint of the Emerald Isle.

They also rate London, the home of Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, as an ideal place to spend some time after including it as a side trip in their itinerary.

For Paul Workman and the 120 members of the Ohio State Alumni Band, the trip came about as a result of an invitation from John Gormley, lord mayor of Dublin. Another band member with a local tie is former Sidney resident Dr. Tom Protsman, a Vandalia optometrist. Sixty-three additional people, including Janis, also made the March excursion.

“We are the first school-related band from Ohio ever to participate in the parade,” he says. “And what a parade it is!”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

