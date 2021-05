Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will have “Nerf Blaster Battles” for youth ages 6 to 13 for eight weeks beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6. Participants are split into two squads and play a variety of games weekly. Participants can bring their own Nerf blaster. Eye protection is required; the YMCA will supply the darts. Games will include variations of capture the flag, team elimination, zombies, rescue the general and much more.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will hold H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Excel), a special class for youth ages 8 to 13 to help build character, strength and self-confidence while participating in active fun-filled games. The opportunity to get silly while socializing allows kids to connect to one another. Class will fit all participating youth’s skill level and be held at the Youth Center on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 5.

• Brette Soucie and Matt Henschen, of Grumpy Goat Farm Experiment in New Bremen, are selling their 100% maple syrup in Brukner Nature Center’s nature shop through the month of April. Soucie and Henschen are BNC volunteers and will be donating 20% of sales to Brukner. Amber and dark syrups are available in 8 ounce jars for $8 and 12 ounce jars for $12. Call 937-698-6493 to schedule pick-up. Payment is accepted by cash or check only.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program will open Monday, April 26. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run June 1 through July 9 and July 20 through Aug. 27. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• Brukner Nature Center will host four weeks of summer camp sessions to choose from, to be held the weeks of June 21 to 25, June 28 to July 2, July 12 to 16 and July 19 to 23. All camps run from 9:30 a.m. to noon and cost is $75 for members or $100 for non-members. Group sizes will be limited to 10 kids and will be held outside as much as possible. All kids are required to wear a facemask while inside the Interpretive Building or outside if social distancing of six feet is unable to be maintained. To register, please email info@bruknernaturecenter.com or call 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday to pre-register a child. An email to confirm registration will be sent and those interested will have three days to mail a check or drop off payment. Payments that are dropped off can be left in the drop-box by the front door. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

• The Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County will hold a Vendor Fair and Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Door prizes will be given out and tours of the center will be held.

• Brukner Nature Center will host their program “The Big Sit” from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual 12-hour fundraising event will take place in the BNC parking lot and participants will tally every beard species seen or heard; the event ecnourages an interest in birdwatching and helps raise funds for the Wildlife Ambassadors. Participants can pledge whatever amount they want to in order to participate; for each $0.25 pledged, the pledging participant will receive a raffle ticket toward a pair of Vortex Talon binoculars. To be added to the pledge list, contact 937-698-6493.