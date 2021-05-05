Donation match for The Mercy Mission House

SIDNEY — The Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter is sharing that a donor is going to match $1 for $1 up to $50,000 between May 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. These matching dollars will help MMH reach its capital campaign goal of $1.3 million.

The Father’s Table Foundation is the donor which will be matching donations. In addition to the $50,000 in matching dollars, they are also donating $50,000. The Father’s Table Foundation’s mission is “To glorify God by helping meet the immediate needs of women and children worldwide and equipping them to be able to meet their future needs.”

With this donation, the organization is helping meet the needs of women and children in the Shelby County area who are in need of shelter and other services that will be provided by the Mercy Mission House.

To make a donation, visit the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at commfoun.com and select Donate and then choose Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter in the dropdown box. If you want to donate via check, make a check out to the Community Foundation and put Mercy Mission House in the memo line. Mail the check to the Community Foundation of Shelby County, 100 S. Main Ave., Suite 202, Sidney, OH 45365.

To learn more about the Mercy Mission House, visit www.themercymissionhouse.com.