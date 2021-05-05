Sidney’s Got Talent opens audition sign-ups

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is accepting auditions for Sidney’s Got Talent.

Auditions will be held Tuesday, May 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 15 fr,om 1 to 4 p.m. and is open to all ages and all talents. The Historic Sidney Theatre is willing to set up alternative audition dates and times for those who can’t make it to the set audition tapes. Auditions are first come, first serve within each time frame. All acts should be no longer than 5 to 6 minutes.

The official event for Sidney’s Got Talent will take place June 19, which will take up the better part of the evening.

More information on the audition process, performance process, and more will be given after participants sign up, or upon request. For more information, please email office@sidneytheatre.com. To sign up for auditions, visit https://sidneytheatre.org/new-events/sidneys-got-talent-auditions.