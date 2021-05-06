125 Years

May 6, 1896

The Riverside Park company, of Quincy, gives their opening on Thursday, May 14. They have made a great many improvements over last season. They have also leased and improved the grounds belonging to Mr. Nutt on the south side of the river; built a strong, wide footbridge just below the toboggan slide.

—-

Roy Redinbo and W.S. Furman rode to Dayton and back yesterday on a tandem bicycle. They rode down in two hours and 17 minutes, but did not report the time consumed in the return trip.

—-

Oliver Forrar has taken a position in Ed Pfaadt’s cash grocery.

100 Years

May 6, 1921

A Community Advisory board for the Salvation Army was organized at a meeting held last evening in the Mayor’s office. W.A Graham was named president; Dr. A.R. Edwards, vice president; H.K. Forsyth, secretary; and B.B. Amann, treasurer. Other members of the board are: F.D. Christian, H.E. Bennett, Rev. E.H. Roberts, H.M. Faulkner, Dr. Franklin Conner, and J.E. Russell.

—-

The Fort Loramie Railway Co., which intends to motorize the line from Minster to Fort Loramie has chosen the following directors: Henry Broering, Henry Ernst, F.C. Wildman, Henry C. Boerger, and Fred Sanders. The company plans to purchase a motor truck and convert it for use on the tracts between the two villages.

75 Years

May 6, 1946

James Melton, leading tenor with the Metropolitan Opera, will sing in Sidney on May 16 at the Warner Ohio theatre in the final concert of the Sidney Community Concert series. Melton was originally scheduled for April 9, but the date was changed because of Metropolitan Opera appearances claiming him at that time.

50 Years

May 6, 1971

Marion Zook was elected president of the Sidney Eagles Lodge Wednesday evening when members named him to replace Past Worthy President Clarence Hancock.

Zook and seven other men will be installed at the lodge the first Sunday in June. Elected vice president was Don Kizer, while the balance of the new officers are: Bernard O’Reilly, conductor; Paul Van Oustrund, chaplain; James Richards, inside guard; Tracy Belt, outside guard and two trustees, Ray Stocker and Paul Young.

—-

The sixteenth annual state convention of Alpha Delta Kappa, International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators, was held April 24 in Cleveland at the Hollenden House.

Attending from the Alpha Beta Chapter of Sidney were Mrs. Lee Elsass, president, Mrs. John Berger, Mrs. W.G. Higginbotham and Mrs. Warren Enyart.

—-

The Shelby County election board has decided to adopt a computerized record-keeping system for a countywide voter registration program which takes effect this year.

The board accepted a cost plan submitted Tuesday night by Monnier & Co., a Sidney accounting firm. Using an IBM computer, Joseph Monnier told the board a records system could be set up by his firm for $3,675 this year and maintained thereafter for $2,175 a year.

25 Years

May 6, 1996

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Tiger Woods, the best amateur since Jack Nicklaus, likely will be a professional golfer by the end of the summer. And the timing seems perfect.

Despite coy responses from Woods and his family’s insistence that he finish college, most golf insiders expect the 20-year-old Stanford sophomore to turn pro after the U.S. Amateur in August, especially if he wins the NCAA tournament in June.

With that accomplished, there seems to be no reason why Woods, who turns 21 in December, shouldn’t start playing for pay. The track record for getting started young is pretty good.

Nick Faldo turned pro at 19. Nicklaus and Greg Norman were 21.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

