Praying for Shelby County

The Jackson Center High School Choir sings the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2021 National Day of Prayer Shelby County event on the courtsquare on Thursday, May 6. Registered Nurse Jennifer Steinke prayed for healthcare workers. Vice Mayor Mardi Milligan read a proclamation. Prayers were said by guest speakers for a variety of groups and parts of society.

Registered Nurse, IBCLC and Doula Jennifer Steinke, of Jackson Center, prays for healthcare workers during the 2021 National Day of Prayer Shelby County event on the courtsquare on Thursday, May 6. Vice Mayor Mardi Milligan read a proclamation. Prayers were said by guest speakers for a variety of groups and parts of society.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN050721PrayerDay.jpg Registered Nurse, IBCLC and Doula Jennifer Steinke, of Jackson Center, prays for healthcare workers during the 2021 National Day of Prayer Shelby County event on the courtsquare on Thursday, May 6. Vice Mayor Mardi Milligan read a proclamation. Prayers were said by guest speakers for a variety of groups and parts of society.

The Jackson Center High School Choir sings the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2021 National Day of Prayer Shelby County event on the courtsquare on Thursday, May 6. Registered Nurse Jennifer Steinke prayed for healthcare workers. Vice Mayor Mardi Milligan read a proclamation. Prayers were said by guest speakers for a variety of groups and parts of society.