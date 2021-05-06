Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:02 p.m.: theft. A pair of jeans, valued at $100, was reported stolen at a property in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-11:12 a.m.: theft — dangerous drug. Fourteen doses of Oxycodone were reported stolen in the 400 block of Monterey Drive.

-8:50 a.m.: contempt. Matthew Allen Roe, 31, of Anna, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-5:55 a.m.: warrant. Laura Elizabeth Wick, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Shelby County Juvenile Court.

Crashes

Conrad T. McGhee, 26, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:29 a.m.

McGhee was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of that was driven by Samuel E. Thompson, 31, of Bradford.

• Rebecca Mae Elsner, 35, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:21 a.m.

Elsner was facing the west at a stop sign on Parkwood Street at County Road 25A when she failed to see the southbound vehicle on County Road 25A, driven by Alexander Federinko, 29, of Piqua, and pulled forward into Federinko’s pathway, causing a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

