Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:08 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 8700 block of Lochard Road in Sidney.

-7:32 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1100 block of North Main Avenue in Sidney.

-7:05 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

WEDNESDAY

-7:32 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 101 on I-75.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:50 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-8:23 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-7:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:09 to 7:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:45 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 10500 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-3:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

