Historic Sidney Theatre announces 2021 summer camps

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre’s department of education will bring back their Summer Theatre Camps in June 2021.

This year there will be three different camps for students to participate in:

• “Shakin’ Up Shakespeare” will be held June 7 through 11 for incoming freshman through recent high school graduates. This program is free to all eligible participants.

• “The Phantom of the Music Room” is open to students entering fifth through eighth grade and will be held June 14 through 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a special performance held June 18 at 7 p.m. Cost for registration is $100 per student.

• “It’s A Hit!” is open to students entering first through fourth grade will be held June 21 through 25 from 9 a.m. to noon with a special performance held June 25 at 7 p.m. Cost for registration is $50 per student.

The Historic Sidney Theatre is still looking for counselors to help run the middle school and elementary camps. Anyone interested in helping with either camp can register at www.sidneytheatre.org.

For more information and to register for these camps, please visit www.sidneytheatre.org or contact Laney Shaw at 937-498-1921 or lshaw@sidneytheatre.com.