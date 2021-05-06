Poultry Days announces plans for two parades

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days plans to make up for the lack of parade two years in a row with two parades to be held during the annual festival.

All registration for the Grand Parade will be online at versaillespoultrydays.com. Awards will be given for Junior Civic, Senior Civic, Commercial, Theme Award, Queen’s Trophy, Mayor’s Trophy and Chairman’s Choice. The deadline for registering for the Grand Parade is May 21. Email poultrydaysparade@yahoo.com with any questions about the Grand Parade.

The 2021 festival theme is “A Village of Champions, Honoring Those Who Make Us Great!” This theme is inspired by the many everyday “champions” who make up the community, such as first responders, healthcare workers, laborers and business owners. Participation from a wide variety of champions in the Grand Parade is encouraged. Floats of all kinds are welcome to participate.

The Antique Car Parade will be held on Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 p.m. Registration for the parade is $9 and will be at the corner of Euclid and South Center street from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the day of the event. The parade will be preceded by an antique vehicle display which will be held on South Center street adjacent to the festival grounds. Entrants will receive a chicken dinner ticket and parade plaque. Vehicles must be at least 20 years old. Due to construction on Virginia Street this year, the display and parade will only include antique cars and trucks. Details for the Antique Car Parade can be found at versaillespoultrydays.com or email pdaysclassiccarparade@yahoo.com.

Poultry Days will be following all local guidance when conducting the parades as it relates to the health and safety of festival guests. A full festival schedule including opportunity to register for the Grand Parade, Miss Chick, and purchase bulk chicken is available at versaillespoultrydays.com.