125 Years

May 7, 1896

The county auditors of the counties through which the Big Four railroad passes met in Cincinnati this week and appraised the road for taxation. The main line was appraised at $12,000 per mile; side track at $5,000 per mile; rolling stock, $2,000 per mile; moneys and credits, $100 per mile; buildings and depots in Shelby County, $1,870.

———

J.S. Fergus has the contract of siding and roofing the bridge across the Miami river near Kirkwood.

100 Years

May 7, 1921

A large crowd was present at the high school auditorium last night to see the English May Day Festival given by the girl’s gymnasium classes. Leads in the entertainment were played by Mary Ellen Pepper, Mildred Inskeep, Vera Schofield, and Betty Bates.

———

Saturday began the “Yellow Taxi” service in Sidney. Cherry Cheer Clark is installing this service and has planned to have three yellow taxis. He is the oldest taxi service man in Sidney.

———

The work for building of the Fortman road northwest of Fort Loramie was sold by the McLean township trustees this morning at Fort Loramie. The work was sold to John Schmiesing at $5,230.

75 Years

May 7, 1946

Miss Margaret Ann Young, director of the Sidney Youth Center has submitted her resignation to the Youth Foundation board, effective June 15, resigning that she may assume other duties.

———

Sidney Aerie No. 1403 Order of Eagles, will observe its 40th birthday next week. The local lodge was organized by a small group on May 15, 1906. Four of that group are still associated with the lodge; William Cross, Dayton; Fred Mentges, John Mentges, and George Ehrhardt.

50 Years

May 7, 1971

Sidney Lions Club named Robert Radabaugh president at the Wednesday night meeting in the Imperial House.

Other officers are George Douglas, first vice president; James Boyd, second vice president; Clyde Taylor, third vice president; and Tom Brubaker, secretary-treasurer.

———

Mr. Marion Elsner was elected president of the Eagles Auxiliary at the Monday, May 3, meeting. Mrs. Charles Kinstler presided with 18 members present.

Completing the slate of officers are Mrs. Sherman Bray, vice president; Mrs. Donald Bashore, chaplain; Mrs. Melvin Stengel, conductor; Mrs. Herman Servis, secretary; Mrs. Harold Glass, treasurer; Mrs. Marion Zook, inside guard; Mrs. Ronald Todd, outside guard. Mrs. Ayres Dilbone, Mrs. James Barton and Mrs. Robert Pearson will serve as trustees.

25 Years

May 7, 1996

Two Shelby County women made their television debut on the Ohio Lottery Cash Explosion Double Play show and were rewarded for their efforts.

Virginia Uppenkamp of Botkins appeared as the second contestant in the first round of the show. She amassed a total of $5,800 in three selections from the Cash Explosion game board.

Marcella Moeller of Sidney, who appeared as the sixth contestant in the second round, picked letters that yielded her a prize of $6,300.

———

Some local businessmen say that while they are charging higher prices for gas, it’s the oil companies, not the local station operators who are to blame for the increase.

As motorists are painfully aware, gas prices have been steadily climbing in recent weeks. The prices being charged this morning by stations located along Michigan Street, near Interstate 75, ranged from $1.21 to $1.24 for unleaded regular gas. Those figures compare to about $1.10 per gallon that was being charged back in February, according to one station operator.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

