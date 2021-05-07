Armstrong Museum speaker delves into Ohio Aviation Tourism

WAPAKONETA — For their May speaker series event, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting another online presentation highlighting the magnificent sights and attractions within the National Aviation Heritage Area (NAHA).

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast for free to the general public via the Armstrong Air & Space Museum Facebook page.

The speaker for the event is Elizabeth Connor, APR, who serves as the Director of Communications for NAHA. Designated by Congressional Act in 2004, NAHA is the coordinating body for over fifteen sites, including the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, whose mission is to preserve and promote the heritage and history of aviation and aerospace. With the world slowly opening back up after the pandemic, Connor will showcase the many interesting and educational sites open to the public for guests to appreciate.

“With the tourism season beginning to pick up, our organization figured this would be a great opportunity to highlight the remarkable amount of historic aviation sites and attractions available just within this eight-county area,” Armstrong Museum Executive Director Dante Centuori said. “For individuals and families who wish to stay a little closer to home this year, going to some sites in the National Aviation Heritage Area would be a fantastic way to spend a weekend.”

As for Connor, she has been the Director of Communications for the heritage group since August of 2019. Ms. Connor holds her Master of Arts Management from Carnegie Mellon University and is accredited by the Public Relations Society of America. She was also awarded Ohio Travel Association’s Emerging Leader Award in 2019 and has won numerous statewide tourism awards for her work in both marketing and communications.

“Elizabeth is a fantastic person and has been doing some great work to help promote our museum and all the other partner sites within NAHA,” Logan Rex, marketer for the Armstrong Museum, said. “So many people are unaware of the vast number of historic sites and places that are within driving distance for them. The National Aviation Heritage Area was instituted so these places could partner together and really provide a comprehensive experience for travelers to enjoy.”

Some of the sites within this partnership include the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the world’s first airport Huffman Prairie, Champaign Aviation Museum, and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. For more information on NAHA, visit their website at www.visitnaha.com. For more information on the Armstrong Museum speaker series event, visit the museum’s website at www.armstrongmuseum.org, call the museum at 419-738-8811, or follow the museum on social media.