Let’s Back the Blue 5K supports police departments

WAPAKONETA – Let’s Back The Blue founder Ann Niemeyer said race organizer Amy Kentner of Roadrunner Enterprises has created a May 15 Let’s Back The Blue 5K fundraising event in Wapakoneta that offers fun activities for young and old while raising money for police supplies.

For the adults, Kentner said that 5K run/walk participants will receive a medal that lights up and a Let’s Back the Blue challenge coin. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be available at the finish line.

For the kids, the 1 Mile Little Cop Runners event will start with police officers and sheriff’s deputies lining up the kids before the race and “swearing them in” as honorary cops for the weekend, dedicated to upholding the standards of good law enforcement.

“At the end of the race,” she said, “the children will receive their very own police badge, making them an honorary cop for the weekend.”

All participants are encouraged to wear blue lights for the event, and Wapakoneta residents and businesses are encouraged to put blue lights on their property to show support for the police.

Cost for the 9 to 11 p.m. adult Let’s Back The Blue 5K is $22. Deadline to sign up is May 14 at 11:59 p.m. The Little Cop One Miler costs $5 per child and runs from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Deadline to sign up for the child event is 8:45 p.m. May 15.

Registration information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/LetsBackTheBlue5k.

All races start at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

“Police and their cruisers from all Auglaize County law enforcement offices will be on hand along the route with lights flashing,” Kentner added.

A Let’s Back The Blue virtual walk also is available for those who would like to support the police but cannot come to the actual event. The cost for this is $22.

Niemeyer said all proceeds will be donated to Let’s Back The Blue, an Auglaize County organization that provides funds for the police to buy extra equipment not covered by their budgets. In 2020 the group was able to provide more than $25,000 in funds for Auglaize County law enforcement agency purchases including body cameras, active shooter protection kits, radar unit tasers, speed detection signs and more.

More about Let’s Back The Blue can be found at its Facebook page. The organization’s goal is a grassroots endeavor to encourage support for and appreciation of law enforcement and their efforts and to bring law enforcement and the communities they serve together.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.