Painting exhibit coming to the Hayner Center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present “A Transformative Journey: Paintings and Drawings Exploring the Relationship Between Student and Teacher – Kay Selke & Jennifer Rosengarten.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Hayner Center from May 7 to June 20. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Artists have been learning from one another for hundreds of years. During the Renaissance, apprentices studied under the guidance of a master artist. Today, artists learn from one another in a variety of settings and circumstances. For instance, they may gather in a group with a common goal and offer each other encouragement and inspiration, as well as training on techniques and media. Similarly, an artist who wishes to expand their knowledge of a certain style or technique may seek out an accomplished artist to educate them.

“A Transformative Journey: Paintings and Drawings Exploring the Relationship Between Student and Teacher – Kay Selke & Jennifer Rosengarten” is an exhibit that celebrates the metamorphosis that comes with artists learning from one another. In this instance, Selke is the student learning from the teacher, Rosengarten.

After earning a BFA from Wright State University, Rosengarten attended the Artist Residency Program at Vermont Studio School where she studied with Bernard Chaet and Wolf Kahn. Rosengarten earned a Master’s degree in painting from Boston University. Upon completion of her MFA, she was awarded the prestigious Esther B. Kahn Career Entry Award. Rosengarten’s work has been shown in galleries across the United States.

“I respond intuitively to the fleeting qualities of natural subjects until the painting reveals shifting glimpses of form, light and space,” Rosengarten said.

Selke grew up in the Dayton area and won a scholarship to the Dayton Art Institute, where she studied fine art under some of the greatest Dayton artists. Selke began her career as a freelance artist and designer, working with the studios/agencies in the surrounding area. In 2001, she moved to Austin, Texas where she served as Creative Director for one of the major publishers who developed programs for the K-12 educational market. Selke retired in 2016 having won many awards for the programs, covers and interior designs she created. She moved back to the Dayton area to be close to her family, which has provided the opportunity to devote time to painting and learning.

According to Selke, “A lot of people think creativity is a gift and while I believe it’s true to an extent, I think it’s as much of a practice more than anything… something you cultivate.”

The Hayner Center is striving to provide a safe environment for all guests, volunteers and staff by following the directives provided by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the local Miami County Health Department. Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are required for all Hayner guests. Groups of 10 or more should call before they visit.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.