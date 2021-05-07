In the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will presentations on the following:

• Police Week proclamation;

• Police awards;

• Police Officer of the Year.

Council will be introduced to following two ordinances, and they are:

• To establish the Neighborhood Pride Grant Program;

• To amend a chapter or an ordinance pertaining to the use of non-traditional vehicles on city streets.

A public hearing will be held in conjunction with the introduction of an ordinance on the rezoning request of a lot from an R-1, single family residence district to a B-2, community business district.

Council is expected to adopt the following two ordinances:

• To make supplemental appropriations for 2021;

• To enact a supplement to the code of ordinances.

Council is expected to adopt the following two resolutions:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a state of Ohio for year 2021 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program partnership agreement between the city of Sidney and Shelby County.

• To show support of Ohio General Assembly House Bill 146 pertaining to the exemption of political subdivisions from the requirements of Ohio’s prevailing wage law.

A discussion will be held on the Shelby Public Transit Rates.

City Council will also hold an executive session to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with a public employees.