125 years

May 8, 1896

The county commissioners were in Bellefontaine yesterday examining the hoist bridge made at the Bellefontaine Bridge and Iron Works for the Miami avenue crossing of the canal. The officials expressed themselves as well pleased with the structure.

———

Supt. Cox presented his quarterly report at the meeting of the board of education last evening. The committee on arrangement for commencement reported that it had secured the Presbyterian church and that Klute’s orchestra would furnish music for the occasion.

———

100 years

May 8, 1921

Shelby County physicians in attendance at the State Medical meeting in Columbus included: Mr. M.F. Hussey, Cyril Hussey, Vernon LeMaster, Arlington Ailes, A.W. Hobby, of Sidney, and Dr. F.H. McVey, of Botkins. Dr. Ailes read a paper before the section on Hygiene and Sanitation.

———

A changer has been made in the management of the Campbell store here, with C.B. Kettler being transferred to the main store in Piqua, and Leroy Bland, of this city, being placed in charge of the local store. Bland has been associated with the store since last July and was with the company for three years before entering military service during the war.

———

75 years

May 8, 1946

Five trains through Sidney will be discontinued effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday in accordance with orders by the government to curtail service as a result of the coal strike. Two of the trains to be dropped are on the Baltimore and Ohio, and three on the New York Central.

———

Miss Mary K. Halpin, who will graduate this year from Holy Angels High School, was chosen Prom Queen of the school. Miss Joan Hemmert, also a senior, was named attendant.

———

50 years

May 8, 1971

John D. Quinn of Sidney was named to the Elks Hall of Fame and a Martins Ferry man, Leslie A. Douglas, received the state Elk of the Year award today at the Ohio Elks Association state convention in Cincinnati.

Quinn’s award was for fraternal and civic activities outside the order, and Douglas’ award was for service and achievements to the fraternity.

———

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Former President Harry S. Truman planned to celebrate his 87th birthday today quietly at home, unaware there would be a surprise visitor at this doorstep to say, “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

Only Mrs. Truman and a handful of friends knew who was coming. But they didn’t tell the man he came to see. A spokesman identified the surprise visitor as 1968 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey, D-Minn.

———

25 years

May 8, 1996

Two juveniles playing with a lighter caused Tuesday’s fire in downtown Sidney which extensively damaged a two-story brick storage building and four apartment units at 209-1/2 S. Ohio Ave. owned by Steve Yeager of Sidney.

The Spot Restaurant at 201 S. Ohio Ave. sustained no apparent fire damage, said Sidney Fire Chief R. Stanley Crosley. The Golden Pawn Shop sustained water damage.

The chief said the juveniles were in a dark area and lit a piece of paper to see. The paper dropped onto some plastic foam material and ignited. The juveniles were not in an apartment, but rather in an area between the apartments and the storage building.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

