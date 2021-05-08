Gover named Friend of the Schools

PIQUA — Ben Gover was nominated the Piqua City Schools’ 2021 Friend of the Schools award for his work to secure warm clothing for students in need in Piqua.

After seeing many children waiting at their bus stops in the mornings without coats, hats and gloves, Gover took on the task to raise enough money through donations so bus drivers and all schools were supplied with enough coats, hats and gloves so any and all students could be warm outside as they prepare to go to and from school each day, according to Superintendent Dwayne Thompson.

Thompson said Gover also opened an account with monetary donations to continue this work to ensure students have what they need to stay warm during the cold weather months for years to come.

“We are thankful for his efforts to support our students,” Thompson said.