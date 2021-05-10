Woman who refused treatment sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A Sidney woman who refused to accept treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center was sentenced to 11 months in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Tiffany A. Fugate, 23, of Sidney, to 11 months in prison on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was granted credit for 115 days served in jail.

Stevenson had sentenced Fugate to five years of probation on April 22. However, Fugate refused to accept the community control condition of treatment at the WORTH Center and requested a re-sentencing.

After her release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Fugate will be required to serve up to three years of probation. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

In other actions:

• Mark A. LeMaster, 51, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, also a fifth degree felony, was dismissed.

After his release from prison, LeMaster will serve up to three years of probation. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

LeMaster was granted credit for seven days served in jail.

• Jodi Kirtley, 48, of Sidney, was sentenced to 60 days on the bracelet program and up to five years of probation on an amended charge of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

Kirtley previously was charged with theft, a second degree felony, and money laundering, a third degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser theft charge March 22 while the second charge was dismissed.

Kirtley also must successfully complete mental health counseling and must pay court costs.

• Ricardo Taborn, 54, of Sidney, was ordered to serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on the bracelet program as a result of a probation violation stemming from a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He also must pay costs and continue his community control sanctions.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.