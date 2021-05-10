Dancing for a good cause

Keith and Elaine Cantrell, of Sidney, perform during the Shelby County CASA/GAL Dancing with the Stars competition on Saturday, May 8, at the Palazzo in Botkins. The couple went on to win the competition, which raised money for Shelby County CASA/GAL. The Cantrells were instructed by Anne Abbott. People voted with money on who they though were the best dancers. The dance votes raised $35,000. CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate, and GAL, Guardian ad Litem volunteers advocate on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect according to the national CASA/GAL website.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News