Businesses show their stuff

Julie Fogt, from Pink Zebra, puts some wax warmers in a container. Fogt is an independent consultant. Fogt had a table in the Vendor Fair and open house at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Saturday, May 8. Besides various vendors selling their products there were door prizes and tours of the senior center.

Julie Fogt, from Pink Zebra, puts some wax warmers in a container. Fogt is an independent consultant. Fogt had a table in the Vendor Fair and open house at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Saturday, May 8. Besides various vendors selling their products there were door prizes and tours of the senior center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN051121VendorFair.jpg Julie Fogt, from Pink Zebra, puts some wax warmers in a container. Fogt is an independent consultant. Fogt had a table in the Vendor Fair and open house at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Saturday, May 8. Besides various vendors selling their products there were door prizes and tours of the senior center. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Carrie Jones, from Whole Heart Kitchen, works a booth at the Vendor Fair on Saturday, May 10. Whole Heart Kitchen prepares meals for the elderly and those who need assistance in meals. She can be contacted at 937-507-1896.