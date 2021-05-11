125 Years

May 11, 1896

Sidney remains today without a fire chief despite the 28 ballots taken during the meeting of council last night for the specific purpose of electing a chief. None of the four nominated for the position received the required majority of all votes cast by members of council. Nominated for the position were: George Covil, Jasper Wade, Charles Eisenstein, and J.H. McClung. After the unsuccessful attempt to name a fire chief, council adjourned until next Monday night.

100 Years

May 11, 1921

Through the efforts of a committee appointed by the Kiwanis club, B.O. Worrell, former leader of the Sidney band, has agreed to meet with them next Wednesday to discuss the possibility of returning and taking charge of a new band for Sidney. Mr. Worrell is at present located at Ottumwa, Iowa, directing symphony concerts.

———

Clerks at Thedieck’s Department store company, assisted by several friends, will give the comedy, “Mary’s Millions,” in the high school auditorium on May 26. Members of the cast include: Victor Taylor, Waldo Patton, Lionel Dickas, Kenneth Rike, Charles Keeler, Lillian Rhule, Irene Corbin, Margaret Eshman, Katherine Eilers, and Cecilia Gattes.

———

Chief of Police O’Leary arrested and locked up two men and a woman yesterday afternoon on suspicion. The trio had a big Packard car taxi limousine in their possession. They had no money and were begging enough to get a new tire. Reportedly from Cincinnati, they were on their way to Toledo. The chief was attempting to determine whether the car had been stolen.

75 Years

May 11, 1946

The epidemic of safe-crackings that has struck a number of surrounding cities over the past several weeks caught up with Sidney over the weekend when five places of business were entered and safes broken open. Victims included: Klipstine Lumber and Supply, New York Central freight house, Fogt and Fleckenstein, Evans Johnson Co., and Sidney Woodworking Co.

50 Years

May 11, 1971

NEW BREMEN – Queen-elect of the New Bremen Festival and Homecoming to be observed June 11-12 will be Ellen Friemering.

When she was a freshman and sophomore she was homecoming attendant and last year, she was a delegate to Buckeye Girls State. She plans to attend college next fall and major in psychology.

———

A Bellefontaine man who served as that city’s high school principal from 1964-69 has been named new superintendent of the Hardin-Houston School District in Shelby County.

Joseph E Daley, 43, will assume his new duties Aug. 1. The Hardin-Houston board of education voted to hire Daley at a special meeting Tuesday night. The announcement was made this morning by County Supt. Clifford Bunnell.

25 Years

May 11, 1996

CINCINNATI (AP) – In a year of renewal, major-league baseball finds itself confronting an old problem: What to do about Marge Schott.

The Cincinnati Reds owner has created another uproar by dusting off her assertion that Hitler started out good and merely “went too far.” She first used the line in a newspaper interview four years ago, and it created a stir then.

Her decision to repeat the line during an interview with ESPN that aired Sunday night prompted Jewish organizations to call for her ouster and left baseball’s top officials occupied with an unwanted problem.

Acting commissioner Bud Selig said Monday that he and National League president Len Coleman were considering the matter.

“Len and I are looking into this together,” Selig said. “Len and I have spent a lot of the day on this.”

While Selig and Coleman talked privately, the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Congress called for baseball to either punish Schott again or force her to give up control of the team.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

