Applications now open for new RN to BSN program at Ohio State Lima

LIMA – The Ohio State University at Lima will offer an in-person registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing program from the College of Nursing beginning autumn semester 2021.

The RN to BSN option provides an opportunity for licensed registered nurses with an associate degree or diploma from an accredited institution to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

“Providing the BSN completion program that builds on the excellent associate degrees in our region is a great professional progression for nurses making careers in health care,” Ohio State Lima Dean and Director Tim Rehner said. “Providing an accessible educational pathway that is affordable, in-person and convenient for students to complete the BSN is a practical way for Ohio State Lima to address the pressing need for more BSNs in our local health care systems.”

The application period for the 2021 cohort is now open and closes June 30. Classes begin once a year, in the autumn semester.

Successful applicants need to have an associate degree or diploma from an Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing or Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation accredited institution, completed required prerequisites with a grade of C- or better prior to enrollment, hold a 2.0 or better GPA on a 4.0 scale and possess an active and current RN license by the start of summer term 2022 (or the start of NRSADVN 4240).

Applications must include a completed online application, all official college or university transcripts, a personal statement, a current resume or vitae and a $60 application fee. An application checklist, prerequisites and important links are available online at go.osu.edu/limabsn.

For more information about the program, contact the Office of Admissions at 567-242-7500 or visit the website at go.osu.edu/limabsn.